Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Price Target at €49.98

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($57.45).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €36.00 ($41.38). 124,704 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.03) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($43.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.82.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.