Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $34.67

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

