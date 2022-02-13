Brokerages Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target at $7.39

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

