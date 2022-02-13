Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $24.97

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 7,760,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,095,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

