Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $84.60

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.04. 935,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,791. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

