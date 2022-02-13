Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $62.40

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 267,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

