Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $107.58

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of STT traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,825. State Street has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,949 shares of company stock worth $4,071,222 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

