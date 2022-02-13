Brokers Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,096,410. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.