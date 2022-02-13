Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

