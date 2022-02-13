Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Lowered to $43.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

