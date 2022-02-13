Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Neutral

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($173.56) to €110.00 ($126.44) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($200.00) to €171.00 ($196.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($159.77) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.03. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.