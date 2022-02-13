Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.78.

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$18.92 on Thursday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

