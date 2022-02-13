BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

GP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 160,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,894. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 12,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

