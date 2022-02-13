Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRNCY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.42.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

