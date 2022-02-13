Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in January

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

CFWFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CFWFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

