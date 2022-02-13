California State Teachers Retirement System Has $66.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $66,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.