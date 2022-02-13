California State Teachers Retirement System Has $70.90 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $70,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.49. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

