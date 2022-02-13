California State Teachers Retirement System Has $82.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $82,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 25.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.