California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,137 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $75,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.59 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.43 and a 200 day moving average of $272.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.