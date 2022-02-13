California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,139 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $79,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $358.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $226.54 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.68 and its 200 day moving average is $333.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

