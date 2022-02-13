California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,071 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $62,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $312.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.05. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

