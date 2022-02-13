California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 272 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $86,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Shares of LULU opened at $316.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.18 and a 200 day moving average of $402.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

