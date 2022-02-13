Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.