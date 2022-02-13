Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 9139884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

