Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.
NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
