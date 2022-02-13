Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Canon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canon by 96.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.