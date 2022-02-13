Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPC. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.66).

LON:CAPC opened at GBX 169.90 ($2.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.68. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

