Capital One Financial Comments on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

