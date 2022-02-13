Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Capri by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,867,000 after acquiring an additional 247,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Capri has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.