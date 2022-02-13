Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the January 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiol Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

