Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBU stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $32.65.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.