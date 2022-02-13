Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

