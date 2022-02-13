Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.46 and last traded at $146.15. Approximately 57,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,690,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.54.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Get Carvana alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.95.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.