Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,970 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.