Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 101 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.