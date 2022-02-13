Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 266 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $68.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.30 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

