Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,737.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 335,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,384,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

