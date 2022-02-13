Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 899 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

