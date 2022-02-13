Casper Market Cap Hits $292.35 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Casper has a total market cap of $292.35 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.50 or 0.06872671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99841815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049440 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,666,216,656 coins and its circulating supply is 3,469,367,839 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.