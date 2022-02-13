Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.