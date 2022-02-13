Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

