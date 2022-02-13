Caxton Associates LP Has $297,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

