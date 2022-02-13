Caxton Associates LP Has $319,000 Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.78 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $901.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In other Funko news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 531,332 shares of company stock worth $9,517,737. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.