Caxton Associates LP Has $340,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

