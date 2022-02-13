Caxton Associates LP Invests $281,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

