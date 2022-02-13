Caxton Associates LP Purchases 5,438 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

EHTH opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $78.00.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

