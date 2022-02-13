Caxton Associates LP Purchases 5,438 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $6,546,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in eHealth by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 10.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -0.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.