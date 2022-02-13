Caxton Associates LP Sells 7,033 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

