Caxton Associates LP Takes $352,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

UNFI opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

