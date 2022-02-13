Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.17.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

