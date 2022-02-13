Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 444,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 279,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

