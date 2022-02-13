Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 444,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 279,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
